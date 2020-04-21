Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Boosted by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.