The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $75,002,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,805.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO stock opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

