Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after acquiring an additional 179,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 price objective (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,557.05.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,266.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,198.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1,316.12. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

