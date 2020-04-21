Kavar Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,020 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in AbbVie by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 47,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 259,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average is $83.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

