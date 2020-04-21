Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $107,000 Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Eaton were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $819,146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,850,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,094,000 after purchasing an additional 81,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,474,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,915 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $77.89 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average of $89.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.