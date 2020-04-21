Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $121,000 Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $69.28.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.28.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

