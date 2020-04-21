Edge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 400 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,245,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average is $83.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

