Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stake Increased by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.18. The stock has a market cap of $332.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

