Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.75 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000. AT&T accounts for about 2.7% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,353,000 after purchasing an additional 676,744 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.66.

NYSE:T opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

