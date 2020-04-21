Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.40 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 81,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,000. Intel makes up approximately 4.3% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

