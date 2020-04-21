Clean Yield Group Sells 8,777 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clean Yield Group lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,777 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.66.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.