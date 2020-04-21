Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Short Interest Update

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,610,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 13,921,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Juniper Networks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,527,000 after acquiring an additional 472,153 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $42,510,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JNPR. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.12.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.