Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Grows Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,207,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,569,000 after purchasing an additional 396,325 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,893,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,260,000 after purchasing an additional 431,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,912,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,603,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,045,000 after acquiring an additional 287,374 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.65.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

