Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $31,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 88.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,830 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $211.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

