Howard Capital Management Has $34.69 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Howard Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,558 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.9% of Howard Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $276.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,237.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.46.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

