Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 1,024 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Textron were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Textron by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Textron by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Textron by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,031,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.