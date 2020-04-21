Exane Derivatives Has $36,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,206 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 49,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $884,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 233,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,549,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 86,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.89. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

