Dudley & Shanley Inc. Cuts Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,737 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 5.5% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.83.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $102.26 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $192.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.