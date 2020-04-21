AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.66.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.98 on Friday. AT&T has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

