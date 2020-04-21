AT&T (NYSE:T) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.66.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 87,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.4% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.