JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Cut by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 34,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,057.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 130,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

NYSE JPM opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.