Exane Derivatives Has $44,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.26.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

