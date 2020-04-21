Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Takes $857,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 20,625,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,661,055,000 after purchasing an additional 325,133 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,657,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,581,000 after acquiring an additional 160,185 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,215,000 after acquiring an additional 418,621 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,012,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $71,033.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 110,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.05 per share, for a total transaction of $14,913,976.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,788,931 shares of company stock worth $208,025,303 and have sold 1,695 shares worth $202,048. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

NYSE IFF opened at $120.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $152.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

