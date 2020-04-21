Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 568,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 26,962 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $91,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average of $183.18. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

