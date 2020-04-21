Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $312.08 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.60. The company has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

