Benin Management CORP Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020

Benin Management CORP lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 4.5% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V stock opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.29 and its 200 day moving average is $183.18. The stock has a market cap of $332.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

