Bay Rivers Group Sells 170 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bay Rivers Group trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $332.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.18.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

