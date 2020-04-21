Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 5,196 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 106.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after buying an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after buying an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Shares of V opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

