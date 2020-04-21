Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $312.08 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.22 and its 200-day moving average is $300.60. The company has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

