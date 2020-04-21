Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Nomura Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

NYSE:DFS opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.16. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.