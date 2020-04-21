Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,141 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $181,690,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.26.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

