Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 798 VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 798 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of VF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of VF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.59.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VF Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

