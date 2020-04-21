Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

General Electric stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

