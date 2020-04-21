Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,071 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

RGR stock opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $57.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.27.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $54,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,486 shares in the company, valued at $840,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kornit Digital Ltd Position Boosted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.
Kornit Digital Ltd Position Boosted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc
Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc.
Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc.
Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $41,000 in Vulcan Materials
Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $41,000 in Vulcan Materials
Unity Biotechnology Inc Short Interest Update
Unity Biotechnology Inc Short Interest Update
Verizon Communications Inc. Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN
Verizon Communications Inc. Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report