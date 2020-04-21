Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,071 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

RGR stock opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $57.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.27.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $54,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,486 shares in the company, valued at $840,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

