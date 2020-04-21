Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,363 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.5% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.