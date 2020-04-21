Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $41,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 381 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.65 and its 200 day moving average is $133.57. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.22.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

