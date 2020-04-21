Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 4,890,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days. Approximately 17.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UBX opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $319.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.02. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kornit Digital Ltd Position Boosted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.
Kornit Digital Ltd Position Boosted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc
Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc.
Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc.
Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $41,000 in Vulcan Materials
Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $41,000 in Vulcan Materials
Unity Biotechnology Inc Short Interest Update
Unity Biotechnology Inc Short Interest Update
Verizon Communications Inc. Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN
Verizon Communications Inc. Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report