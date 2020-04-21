Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 236 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.94. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.80.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

