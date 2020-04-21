salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells $19,040.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $19,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total value of $18,134.41.

On Friday, April 3rd, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $15,999.55.

On Friday, March 27th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $17,969.00.

On Friday, March 20th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $16,719.50.

On Friday, March 13th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $17,786.93.

On Friday, March 6th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $19,709.97.

On Friday, February 28th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $19,655.23.

On Friday, February 21st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $22,813.49.

On Friday, February 14th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $22,532.65.

On Friday, February 7th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.85, for a total transaction of $22,235.15.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $162.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 813.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cfra raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $14,844,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 5.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 15.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,987,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $295,048,000 after acquiring an additional 268,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 20.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

