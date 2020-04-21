Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 642 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,172,000 after purchasing an additional 737,837 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 728,737 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,805,000 after buying an additional 552,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000.

GLD stock opened at $159.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

