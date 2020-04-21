Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $154,000 Stock Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 64,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.41. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

