Exane Derivatives Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Exane Derivatives reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Stryker were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 94,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $276,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $3,031,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Stryker by 76.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $2,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $184.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.36. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.27.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

