Exane Derivatives Buys New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 325,691 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,393.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,959.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,877.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The company has a market cap of $1,184.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.22, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,353.52.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

