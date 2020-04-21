Clean Yield Group Sells 36,300 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clean Yield Group lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $180.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

