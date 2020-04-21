Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $84,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 138.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,405,000 after buying an additional 728,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,586,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,001,000 after buying an additional 301,484 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after buying an additional 532,711 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

