Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 81.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,427,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 201,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000 over the last 90 days. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

