Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $383.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

