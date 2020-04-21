CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Raymond James

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.27.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sepio Capital LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.