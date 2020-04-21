Short Interest in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Declines By 16.4%

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the March 15th total of 2,511,300 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 856,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NPTN shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.68.

NPTN opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.38 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $156,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 980,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,628,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 740,146 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 512,908 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 171,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,986,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after acquiring an additional 169,885 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

