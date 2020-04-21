Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 292 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $110.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.15.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

